Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 2,341 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,572 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in InMode were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the third quarter worth $1,954,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in InMode by 45.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 51,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in InMode during the third quarter valued at $1,881,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

