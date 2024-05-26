Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 476 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TechTarget by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 29.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 160.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 22,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Price Performance

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $29.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 8.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TechTarget

TechTarget Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.