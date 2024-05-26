Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,006 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,385,282,000 after buying an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after acquiring an additional 181,385 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,366 shares of company stock worth $25,440,835. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $332.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $365.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $350.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.34.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

