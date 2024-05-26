Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,547 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth $87,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,208,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Repligen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,552,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,653,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,892,409.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,550,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

RGEN opened at $158.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.32. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $211.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 632.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

