Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,782 Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 126.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

