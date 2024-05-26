Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,586 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

