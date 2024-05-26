Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 5,504 Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.79 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The company has a market capitalization of $603.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

