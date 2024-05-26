Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,099 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $895,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Sealed Air by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 322,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 197,799 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $2,965,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Sealed Air by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 250,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 165,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SEE. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $37.23 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 94.93% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading

