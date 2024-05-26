Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,127 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,127 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.45. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $529,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,281 shares in the company, valued at $10,173,587.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,448 shares of company stock worth $4,506,249 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

