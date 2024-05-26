Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,145 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,737,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $15,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Progress Software by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 88,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $62.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 779 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $39,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $304,911.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares in the company, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock worth $2,956,619. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

