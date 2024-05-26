Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,887 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,866 shares of company stock worth $3,927,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.81 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

