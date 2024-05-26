Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 164,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 763,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Primo Water by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth $18,559,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $22.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 22.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRMW shares. Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

