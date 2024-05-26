Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vericel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,870 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCEL opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.79. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.