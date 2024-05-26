Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $271,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,634 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $44,779,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CM. Barclays initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

CM opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.6634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 54.75%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

