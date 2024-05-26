Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $278,000 in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSGX opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80 and a beta of 0.91. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $100.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.88.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.30.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

