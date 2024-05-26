Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $281,000 in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.82. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -573.30%.

UMH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

In other news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,049.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

