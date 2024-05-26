Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $286,000 in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $26,064,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $59.60 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $64.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

