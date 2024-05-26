Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $288,000 in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWN. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 125.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $36.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

