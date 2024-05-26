Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $290,000 in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Garrett Motion by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 27,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,026,137.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 58,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $580,727.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,613,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,026,137.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,931,333 shares of company stock valued at $99,285,698 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GTX opened at $9.01 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

