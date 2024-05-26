Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $291,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,430 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.15. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.