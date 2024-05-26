Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $290,000 Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

