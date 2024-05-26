Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Universal Insurance by 7,405.8% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the period. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $394,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,162,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,351 shares of company stock worth $1,037,331. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $367.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

