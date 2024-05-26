Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $297,000 Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

