Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 51.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,055,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $152.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $241.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average is $165.28.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total value of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,381. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

