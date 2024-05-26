Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 20.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.65 and a 52 week high of $130.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

