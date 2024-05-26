Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 937,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 189.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 197.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEAV. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of WEAV opened at $8.85 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $629.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $47.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

