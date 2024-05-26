Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $282,000 Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 300,747 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 219,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 55.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial during the third quarter worth $1,193,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $61.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $60.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kyra E. Clark sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $31,015.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald Robinson-Gay sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $58,875.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,261.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,490. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

See Also

