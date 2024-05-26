Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $282,000 Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Select Water Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

WTTR opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Select Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $366.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In other Select Water Solutions news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Kile George sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $198,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 255,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,715.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $55,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,932 shares of company stock valued at $529,310. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

