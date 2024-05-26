Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $287,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $3,246,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,407.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $87.17 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.