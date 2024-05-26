Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $290,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in GATX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,956,000 after buying an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GATX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 593,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,538,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,104 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GATX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $136.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81.
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GATX
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.