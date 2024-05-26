Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $290,000 Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,903,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $424,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,108 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in GATX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,829,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,956,000 after buying an additional 82,608 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in GATX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 593,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,538,000 after acquiring an additional 79,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,472.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $1,254,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,104 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $136.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $141.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

