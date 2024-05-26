Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $300,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $78,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $131.13 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 18,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total value of $1,761,569.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

