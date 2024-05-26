Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $304,000 Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $950,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $314.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.