ALEX Lab Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, ALEX Lab has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ALEX Lab token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $53.06 million and $10.41 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io. The official message board for ALEX Lab is medium.com/alexgobtc.

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.13733697 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $8,445,616.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

