Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.06

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $7.32. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 17,169 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALHC shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.06% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 15,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $80,098.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,999,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,097,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,213 shares of company stock worth $460,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

