Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 7.2% of Central Securities Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Central Securities Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after buying an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after buying an additional 2,416,328 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after buying an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,876,605,000 after buying an additional 874,919 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $178.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

