American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

AEL opened at $56.47 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 107.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $105,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

