Amigo (LON:AMGO) Shares Down 9.8%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00). 2,008,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 2,770,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Amigo Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

