Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 1.3 %

AP opened at $1.51 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $108.11 million for the quarter.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

