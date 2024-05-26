Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $292.5-295.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.09 million. Amplitude also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-(0.01) EPS.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Amplitude stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

