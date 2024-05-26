Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7-72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

