Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 26th, 2024

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.02)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $71.7-72.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.00 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amplitude

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $14.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

