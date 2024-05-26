Analysts Set Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) PT at $11.83

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zuora

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,155.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,262,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,434,000 after acquiring an additional 917,565 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at $6,392,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Zuora by 196.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 773,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 512,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zuora by 41.4% in the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 511,292 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Performance

ZUO opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

