Analyzing Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Get Maiden alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Maiden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden -26.14% -7.79% -1.29% Fidelis Insurance 23.31% 17.97% 3.87%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $89.23 million 2.32 -$38.57 million ($0.26) -7.96 Fidelis Insurance $3.60 billion 0.53 $2.13 billion $4.12 3.94

This table compares Maiden and Fidelis Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelis Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maiden and Fidelis Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelis Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $18.94, indicating a potential upside of 16.61%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Maiden.

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Maiden on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients; and underwrites risks on a retroactive basis, which provides a range of legacy services to small insurance entities. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, and other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.