AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 3,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $64,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,087 shares in the company, valued at $16,045,443.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,440 shares of company stock worth $3,424,353. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 224,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

