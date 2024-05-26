Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.10. Angi shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 56,975 shares.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANGI

Angi Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 166,034 shares in the company, valued at $428,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 35,244 shares of company stock worth $85,643 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Angi by 21.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 96,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Angi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Angi

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.