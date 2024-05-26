Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

AM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $445,389,000 after acquiring an additional 193,263 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,534,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,163 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,282,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,390,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the third quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,785,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,704,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 20.82%. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

