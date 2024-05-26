Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $16.28

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.28, but opened at $17.23. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $16.32, with a volume of 95,317 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $16,613,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after acquiring an additional 304,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after acquiring an additional 222,280 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,402,000 after buying an additional 186,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

