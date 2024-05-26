Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARDX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Ardelyx Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,138 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,429 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 549,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 506,872 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,666,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,384,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

