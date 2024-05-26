Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price target on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARBK

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Argo Blockchain

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.01. Argo Blockchain has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 876,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.