Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aris Water Solutions

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $884.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.