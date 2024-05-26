Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.70

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 404866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 7.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -67.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.04 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,590,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith L. Schilling sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,575,159 shares of company stock valued at $84,166,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,015,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 337,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

